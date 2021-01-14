Peel District School Board says virtual classroom for Mississauga school hacked with pornographic video

The Peel District School Board confirms in a letter that a virtual classroom at Chris Hadfield Public School in Mississauga was hacked twice this week with some students subjected to a pornographic video.

One parent of a grade 4 student in the class provided 680 NEWS with emails from their teacher that was sent out to parents after the first incident when an explicit pornographic video popped up.

The parent says their 9-year-old and another student witnessed two men engaging in oral sex. The second incident was an audio recording of a man repeatedly saying the word “kidnapping”.

The day after, the parent tells me the class was hacked again. This time, an audio recording they believe was a man saying "let's talk about kidnapping." See part of email from day 2: pic.twitter.com/tua25iRmdP — Michelle Mackey (@michellemackey) January 14, 2021

“We can confirm that a class at Chris Hadfield Public School experienced two occasions where at least one unknown individual entered the online classroom without having access to the classroom link,” a spokeswoman at Peel District’s School Board told 680 NEWS in an email.

“We take all matters of online safety, student privacy, and digital citizenship very seriously. The board’s IT department is currently investigating. In the meantime, the class has moved to another secure virtual learning environment for synchronous learning.”

Peel Police so far have not been reached for comment.