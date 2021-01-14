Loading articles...

Province officially pauses residential evictions for duration of State of Emergency

Tribunals Ontario doesn’t keep track of evictions, but according to ACTO, the board heard more than 7,000 cases in November of 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS

The province has now issued an emergency order to temporarily pause residential evictions.

The order will ensure people are not forced from their homes during Ontario’s newly enforced state of emergency and stay at home order.

“By temporarily pausing residential evictions, we are ensuring that all Ontarians are able to stay home, stay safe, and save lives,” said Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing.

RELATED: Toronto legal clinic asks city’s top doctor to suspend evictions during pandemic

“Our government will ensure that residential evictions continue to be paused for the remainder of the state of emergency, as long as it lasts.”

Tenants across the province have long advocated government and city officials to reinstate the residential eviction ban for the duration of the pandemic.

This is the second time in less than a year that the Ford government has paused residential evictions.

The province says the emergency order will protect homeowners who are facing evictions “due to court orders for possession of their properties.”

Evictions were previously suspended until the summer of last year after the Landlord and Tenant Board worked through a backlog of cases that observers said predated the pandemic and grew in 2020 as more people lost income.

The province says changes to the residential tenancies act also require the Landlord and Tenant Board to consider whether a landlord attempted to negotiate a repayment agreement, before resorting to an eviction for non-payment of rent during COVID-19.

“We’re encouraging landlords and tenants to work together – as they have been doing for the last several months – to ensure that we keep Ontarians safe,” said minister Clark.

“We want to remind tenants who can pay their rent that they must continue to do so, to the best of their abilities.”

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Brimley in the collectors - the ramp lane is blocked with a stalled fire engine. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:06 AM
Good Thursday morning! Quite a bit of cloud again today with above average temperatures. Your full #Toronto GTA for…
Latest Weather
Read more