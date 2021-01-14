Ontario reports more than 3,300 cases of COVID-19, highest number of tests completed in days

Ontario is reporting 3,326 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Nearly 71,200 tests have been completed.

There are 968 new cases in Toronto, 572 in Peel, 357 in York Region and 268 in Windsor-Essex County.

As of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, 159,021 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

