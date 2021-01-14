One more Tendercare Living Centre resident has died of COVID-19

Another resident of Tendercare Living Centre in Scarborough has died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents to who have died during this outbreak to 74.

North York General Hospital, which has been assisting the nursing home with the outbreak, confirmed the latest death Wednesday night.

Hospital officials say no new COVID-19 cases have been reported since January 4th, and there are currently six active resident cases.

24 TLC staff members remain off work with the virus.

On Sunday, more than 200 staff and residents at the nursing home were vaccinated.