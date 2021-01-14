Loading articles...

Michael Cohen writes foreword for Trump impeachment book

Last Updated Jan 14, 2021 at 8:44 pm EST

NEW YORK — A bound edition of materials about President Donald Trump’s second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate — former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Skyhorse Publishing announced that “The Second Impeachment Report: Materials in Support of H. Res. 24, Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for High Crimes and Misdemeanours by the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary” will come out Feb. 9. Publishers do not require permission to release Congressional reports as books because they are not copyrighted.

The House impeached Trump earlier this week on a single charge, incitement of insurrection, over his role in last week’s bloody attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump also was impeached a year ago for pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate President-elect Joe Biden. The Senate voted to acquit him.

Cohen already has written a book about his falling out with Trump, the bestselling “Disloyal.” In his foreword to the new book, he writes, “We should never have to call Donald Trump ‘Mr. President’ again after January 20, 2021.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:30 PM
UPDATE: NB Military Trail is blocked past Old Kingston Rd. Vehicle is stuck in a sinkhole. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:29 PM
86% of our January 2021 days in #Toronto have been mainly cloudy or overcast. Solar Forecast calls for more cloud t…
Latest Weather
Read more