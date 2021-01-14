Loading articles...

Fourth UN peacekeeper dies following attack in northern Mali

Last Updated Jan 14, 2021 at 6:58 pm EST

CAMEROON, Cameroon — A fourth U.N. peacekeeper from Ivory Coast died from injuries inflicted by an improvised explosive device and an attack by unidentified gunmen in northern Mali’s Timbuktu region, the United Nations said Thursday.

In Wednesday’s incident, the U.N. initially reported that three Ivorian peacekeepers died and six were wounded.

“This morning, we have learned from the (U.N.) mission that sadly, a fourth Ivorian peacekeeper has died from his injuries overnight in Bamako,” the capital of Mali, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. “Five peacekeepers were injured in the attack; three of them are being evacuated to Dakar for further medical treatment.”

The attack began when the peacekeepers’ vehicle struck an improvised explosive device during a security operation along the Douentza and Timbuktu axis about 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the town of Bamabara-Maoude in the Timbuktu region, the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MINUSMA said in a statement. The gunmen who then fired on the peacekeepers later fled the scene and medical evacuations were carried out by helicopters.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB Military Trail is blocked past Old Kingston Rd. Vehicle is stuck in a sinkhole. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 37 minutes ago
Average low for the time of year for #Toronto is -11°. Our low tonight is very mild at 2°. Winds gusting near 50 km…
Latest Weather
Read more