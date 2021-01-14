Ford government ramping up workplace inspections during COVID-19

In an effort to protect workers and patrons, and to ensure big-box stores are operating safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ford government says it’s ramping up workplace inspections.

The province says beginning this Saturday and Sunday, around 50 ministry inspectors, local bylaw and police officers, will be making visits at big-box stores located in Toronto, York, Peel, Durham, and Hamilton, to ensure workers and customers are wearing masks, physical distancing, and following health and safety measures.

This comes as Ontarians face a stay-at-home order in effect as of Thursday morning.

If you’re caught by one of the inspectors not complying with COVID safety requirements, officers will have the authority to issue a ticket, temporarily close the premise, and break up groups larger than five people.

RELATED: COVID-19 restrictions list: What they are and what they mean moving forward

“Where we find an employer who has been acting in bad faith, we won’t hesitate to take action by immediately slapping them with a ticket and a fine. There will be real consequences for those who break the rules,” said Labour Minister Monte McNaughton.

The province says this move is part of its “Stay Safe All Day” campaign, and will be providing resource materials to employers and workers to promote safe behaviour before, during, and after work.

Using data from local public health units, the province says inspectors will focus on workplaces with reported COVID-19 outbreaks, and manufacturing and warehousing sectors, distribution centres, food processing, and publicly accessible workplaces deemed essential, for example, grocery stores.

The ministry says inspectors will also continue to focus on long-term care homes and retirement homes.

Individuals and businesses found not following the rules can be fined $750, $1,000 for preventing others, such as employees or workers, from following the rules, and a max of up to $100,000 for individuals and $10 million for a corporation, or face prosecution or a year in jail.