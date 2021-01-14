Loading articles...

Emergency doctors call for greater transparency on vaccine rollout

Last Updated Jan 14, 2021 at 8:28 am EST

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

OTTAWA — The professional group for emergency doctors in Canada wants more transparency about COVID-19 vaccine distribution. 

The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians is calling for a clear description of who is being prioritized for the first doses and why. 

It also wants priority to go to those directly caring for patients who are critically ill or suspected of having COVID-19. 

The association says many members in areas with limited human resources have not been vaccinated, but urban providers who have less patient contact appear to have received doses.

A Wednesday statement says communication about the process so far doesn’t support claims that the vaccine rollout will follow an ethical framework. 

Many doctors don’t know when they will be vaccinated and the association says that needs to change. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

