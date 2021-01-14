Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Cannabis company Aphria reports Q2 loss, revenue up more than 30% from year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 14, 2021 7:55 am EST
Last Updated Jan 14, 2021 at 8:04 am EST
LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Cannabis company Aphria Inc. reported a loss of $120.6 million in its latest quarter as its revenue grew by more than 30 per cent compared with a year ago.
The company says the loss amounted to 42 cents per share for the three months ended Nov. 30 compared with a loss of $7.9 million or three cents per share a year earlier.
Net revenue in what was the second quarter of Aphria’s financial year totalled $160.5 million, up from $120.6 million.
On an adjusted basis, Aphria says it earned $3.2 million a penny per share compared with an adjusted loss of $48.8 million or 19 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of three cents per share and $154 million in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
Aphria announced a plan last month to merge with B.C.-based cannabis company Tilray Inc. in a move that will result in the biggest Canadian cannabis company by revenue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:APHA)
The Canadian Press
