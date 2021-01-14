Loading articles...

Can we build 15-minute cities where we live?

In today’s Big Story podcast, most of us have spent the past year closer to home than ever before. And for a lot of Canadians part of that process has involved realizing just what their neighbourhood does and doesn’t have. Maybe it’s time to rethink how we create neighbourhoods, in order to maximize livability in our towns and cities. Maybe there’s an easy formula we can follow to start doing that right now….

GUEST: Alex Bozikovic, staff columnist and architecture critic, The Globe and Mail

