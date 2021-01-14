Loading articles...

2 people in custody, 1 injured following Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Jan 14, 2021 at 9:02 pm EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Scarborough on Thursday evening.

Toronto Police were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue just after 8 p.m. after several people reported hearing multiple gunshots, cars fleeing and screaming.

Upon arrival offers found someone suffering from a gunshot wound and arrested two suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the same area where an American man was stabbed and killed the night before, marking Toronto’s first homicide of 2021.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:30 PM
UPDATE: NB Military Trail is blocked past Old Kingston Rd. Vehicle is stuck in a sinkhole. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:29 PM
86% of our January 2021 days in #Toronto have been mainly cloudy or overcast. Solar Forecast calls for more cloud t…
Latest Weather
Read more