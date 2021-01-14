2 people in custody, 1 injured following Scarborough shooting

Two people are in custody following a shooting in Scarborough on Thursday evening.

Toronto Police were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Eglinton Avenue just after 8 p.m. after several people reported hearing multiple gunshots, cars fleeing and screaming.

Upon arrival offers found someone suffering from a gunshot wound and arrested two suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the same area where an American man was stabbed and killed the night before, marking Toronto’s first homicide of 2021.