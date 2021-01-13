Loading articles...

Turkey approves China-based Sinovac vaccine's emergency use

Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 11:44 am EST

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses ambassadors of EU nation, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Erdogan said Tuesday his country is ready to put its frayed relationship with the European Union "back on track" and called on the 27-nation bloc to display the same determination. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish authorities have given the go-ahead for the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac Biotch Ltd., paving the way for the rollout for Turkey’s vaccination program starting with health care workers and other high-risk groups.

The health regulatory authority, the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency, said Wednesday it had approved the vaccine’s emergency use following examinations that lasted for 14 days.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said he and members of Turkey’s scientific advisory council would receive the first shots later Wednesday. The vaccination program will begin on Thursday, starting with health care workers, he said.

The Associated Press

