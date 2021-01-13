Toronto Comicon cancelled for 2nd year in a row

Fans will have to wait another year to show off their costumes at Toronto Comicon.

The three-day convention has been cancelled this March because of COVID-19 concerns.

“You represent the best in our fan community and we are super optimistic we’ll see you soon at FAN EXPO Canada from August 26 – 29. We also look forward to delivering something special for the next Toronto Comicon from March 18 – 20, 2022,” the website reads.

“If you’re a current ticket holder, your ticket will be automatically transferred to Toronto Comicon 2022, no action on your part is required. Refunds are available up to two weeks before the show. Visit our website for more information. If you reserved a hotel room in Toronto, be sure to get in touch with the hotel about your reservation.”

This marks the second year in a row the pandemic has put a stop to the pop culture celebration at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The event typically draws thousands of sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming enthusiasts to Toronto.

The show has also hosted several celebrity guests from franchises such as “Star Wars,” “Lord of the Rings” and “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

“We know how important this show is and we will continue to provide the best and safest experience for you,” they said.

“In the meantime, keep an eye on your inbox and our social feeds for exciting announcements and surprises.”

With files from The Canadian Press