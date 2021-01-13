The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

There are 2,961 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and 74 more deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 738 new cases in Toronto, 536 in Peel Region, and 245 in Windsor-Essex County.

Ontario is also reporting that more than 11,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the last daily update.

