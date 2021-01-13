Stabbing in Ajax home sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A man has life-threatening injuries and another has been taken into custody after a stabbing at a home in Ajax Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. near Delaney Drive and Westney Road.

Durham police say the two men were in some sort of fight, when one of them was stabbed.

Police say the victim and the suspect know each other, but no further details have been released.

This was an isolated incident, police say.