Loading articles...

Stabbing in Ajax home sends one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 7:53 am EST

A May 2020 file photo of two Durham Regional Police cruisers. (FILE/Tony Fera/CityNews Toronto)

A man has life-threatening injuries and another has been taken into custody after a stabbing at a home in Ajax Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. near Delaney Drive and Westney Road.

Durham police say the two men were in some sort of fight, when one of them was stabbed.

RELATED: Security guard stabbed at hotel in the Financial District

Police say the victim and the suspect know each other, but no further details have been released.

This was an isolated incident, police say.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 ramp to Hurontario. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:02 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Some fog, some flurries and some freezing drizzle all possible this morning. Freezing Drizz…
Latest Weather
Read more