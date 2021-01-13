Loading articles...

Seven residents at Montreal care home get COVID-19 after receiving first vaccine dose

Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

An ambulance leaves Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Montreal, Sunday, November 29, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

MONTREAL — Seven residents of a Montreal long-term care centre who received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have contracted COVID-19.

Management at the Maimonides Geriatric Centre informed patients in a notice sent Tuesday, noting that residents were infected within the first 28 days of receiving their first of two vaccine doses.

Quebec has decided to delay administering second doses to patients and has instead chosen to give a first dose to as many people as possible.

Last week, a dozen Maimonides residents sued the province to obtain a second dose within 21 days of their first dose — the time frame set by the vaccine manufacturer. 

News of the COVID-19 infections at Maimonides doesn’t surprise Dr. Donald Vinh, microbiologist and infectious disease specialist at the McGill University Health Center.

He says it takes up to 14 days between a vaccination and the time when the body builds enough immunity to be protected against the novel coronavirus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

