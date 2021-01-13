Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Scarborough stabbing leaves man in critical condition
by News Staff
Posted Jan 13, 2021 6:16 pm EST
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto Police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Scarborough.
The incident happened in the Eglinton and Midland Avenue area just after 5pm on Wednesday.
Officers say the CPR was being administered by a person nearby.
Investigators are looking for a man with long dark hair, wearing all black clothing and a black bubble jacket. He is considered to be armed, violent and dangerous.
Anyone with information is being urged to call police.
