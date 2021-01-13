Loading articles...

Scarborough stabbing leaves man in critical condition

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto Police say a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Scarborough.

The incident happened in the Eglinton and Midland Avenue area just after 5pm on Wednesday.

Officers say the CPR was being administered by a person nearby.

Investigators are looking for a man with long dark hair, wearing all black clothing and a black bubble jacket. He is considered to be armed, violent and dangerous.

Anyone with information is being urged to call police.

