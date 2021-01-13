Rogers announce 5-year extension with Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro

Toronto Blue Jays team president and CEO Mark Shapiro will be sticking with the club for the long haul as Rogers announced it has signed the executive to a five-year extension.

“Mark’s leadership and commitment to excellence over the last five years have been critical to the team’s growth and development,” Chairman Edward Rogers said in a statement.

“We’re extremely pleased that Mark will continue to lead the Toronto Blue Jays and build on the team’s progress as we work on our goal of bringing a World Series championship back to Canada.”

Shapiro was hired by the Blue Jays in 2015 to replace team president Paul Beeston.

Shortly after the Blue Jays lost to Kansas City in the American League Championship Series (ALCS), then Blue Jays general manager, Alex Anthopoulos left the organization, having been unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Shapiro hired one of his former assistants in Cleveland, Ross Atkins to be Toronto’s permanent general manager.

Shapiro spent over two decades with the Cleveland Indians, serving as general manager from 2001 to 2010 and later as team president until 2015 when he joined Toronto.

The Blue Jays have made the playoffs twice during Shapiro’s tenure, in 2016 and 2020.

During that time, he has helped build up one of the strongest prospect pools in all of baseball, a selection of players that once included Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Nate Pearson, and current top prospect Austin Martin.