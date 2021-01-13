Police release footage of 2 men wanted in east end shooting

Toronto Police have released video footage of suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in the city’s east end over the holidays.

The incident happened just after 5pm on Dec, 23.

Police say two men went to a courtyard in the Victoria Park and Danforth area and had a brief conversation with the victim.

One of the suspects pepper sprayed the victim and then the other took a handgun from a satchel and fired a single round that struck the victim in the leg. Both suspects then took off on foot.

Anyone with further information is being urged to call police.