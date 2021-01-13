Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,934.74, down 51.06 points.)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD.B). Consumer staples. Down $4.21, or 10.19 per cent, to $37.10 on 25.2 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 46 cents, or 3.43 per cent, to $13.87 on 10.5 million shares.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX:TCW). Energy. Up four cents, or 2.29 per cent, to $1.79 on 10.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 21 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $24.34 on 9.6 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA). Health care. Up 71 cents, or 5.92 per cent, to $12.70 on 9.6 million shares.

Dynacert Inc. (TSX:DYA). Industrials. Up 16 cents, or 27.6 per cent, to 74 cents on 8.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Down 14 cents to $22.99. Air Canada is cutting 1,700 jobs and scaling down its operations as the cumulative effects of lockdown restrictions, slumping travel demand and new COVID-19 testing rules take their toll on the airline industry. The 25 per cent reduction in service for the first quarter of 2021 will also affect 200 employees at Air Canada’s Express carriers, the company said Wednesday morning. The move comes five days after rival WestJet Airlines announced that up to 1,000 employees will be furloughed, temporarily laid off, put on unpaid leave or have their hours cut, and that it will chop about 30 per cent of its capacity for February and March and pull 160 domestic departures from its schedule.

Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX:SJR.B). Down six cents to $22.52. Shaw Communications Inc. says its fiscal year got off to a great start despite the ongoing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive chairman and CEO Brad Shaw says the Calgary-based company’s strategy to “scale our wireless business and deliver profitable wireline results set new records this quarter.” Shaw said it absorbed a net loss of 15,000 internet customers as customers are increasingly choosing faster internet service. Overall, Shaw reported a first-quarter profit of $163 million, up from $162 million in the same quarter a year earlier, as its revenue crept lower. Revenue totalled $1.37 billion, down from $1.38 billion.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Down one cent or 4.3 per cent to 22 cents. The Canadian arm of Norwegian oil giant Equinor ASA says it has closed its downtown Calgary office and is moving staff to St. John’s, N.L., to better focus on offshore East Coast operations after selling its Alberta oilsands interests in 2017. The Stavanger, Norway-based company, formerly known as Statoil, says the office consolidation will result in a reduction of about 30 per cent of its 120 Canadian staff in both St. John’s and Calgary. Equinor sold its Leismer thermal oilsands project and its proposed Corner oilsands project to Calgary-based Athabasca Oil Corp. in 2017 for $435 million in cash plus 100 million Athabasca shares, along with up to $250 million more in contingent payments based on future oil prices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press