Luisi's term with Dallas Symphony extended through 2028-29

Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 11:44 am EST

FILE - In this March 23, 2012 file photo, Metropolitan Opera's Principal Conductor Fabio Luisi appears at the final dress rehearsal of Jules Massenet's "Manon," at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Luisi’s contract as music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra was extended for five years through the 2028-29 season. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

DALLAS — Fabio Luisi’s contract as music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra was extended for five years through the 2028-29 season on Wednesday.

Luisi, who turns 61 on Jan. 17, was hired in June 2018 to start as music director with the 2020-21 season. He succeeded Jaap van Zweden (2008-18), who became music director of the New York Philharmonic.

Luisi is in his final season as general music director of the Zurich Opera, a role he has held since 2012.

The Associated Press

