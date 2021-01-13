Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Is free speech actually in danger online?
by the big story
Posted Jan 13, 2021 5:15 am EST
In today’s Big Story podcast, our host would be fine with never seeing another Donald Trump tweet ever. But is that fair? Is it a slippery slope? Social media companies, and other service providers, have the right to refuse service to anyone breaking the rules they promised to abide by — but not even the most left-wing voters would pretend that Trump is the only politician or person flouting those regulations.
Why would Facebook and Twitter finally remove Trump now? Should they have done it years ago? What precedent are they setting? And when we look back at this week in the years to come, will we be able to say it has changed anything about the way politics are done on the Internet?
GUEST: Jesse Hirsh, metaviews.ca
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
