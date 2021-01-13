Loading articles...

Impeachment, again: Congress mobilizes to brand Trump with a second scarlet letter

Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 9:28 am EST

President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. The president was returning from Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A historic second day of reckoning looms for Donald Trump. 

Democrats in the House of Representatives, along with a number of Republicans, are poised to impeach the U.S. president for the second time in just over a year.

Lawmakers, furious with Trump after last week’s rampage on Capitol Hill, will vote later today on a resolution accusing the president of inciting an insurrection.

When the article of impeachment goes to the Senate for trial, and whether the necessary two-thirds of senators would vote to convict once it does, remains unclear.

Importantly, conviction in the Senate would bar Trump from ever seeking public office again, thwarting any plans he may have to run again in 2024. 

The timing is key: the Senate isn’t currently scheduled to sit before Tuesday, the day before president-elect Joe Biden is to be sworn in and Democrats take control of the Senate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

