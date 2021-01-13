Loading articles...

Hauwei CFO out on bail reportedly appears to live luxurious life while two Michaels remain in Chinese jail

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to go to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The British Columbia Supreme Court is scheduled to release a key decision today in the American extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

As two Canadians remain in jail in China for more than 700 days, the life of a Huawei executive out on bail in B.C. appears to be one of luxury.

Bloomberg News reports the life of Meng Wanzhou is one of private dining, a beautiful home, and shopping excursions.

The Hauwei executive has been out on a $10-million bail while fighting extradition to the U.S.

At Tuesday’s hearing on the case, testimony indicated Wanzhou’s life of affluence, spending Christmas day at a restaurant with a party of 14, none wearing masks, also private shopping sprees at Vancouver boutiques.

Bloomberg reports the Huawei CFO is confined to house arrest at night and wears an ankle monitor 24/7, but is asking for court approval to move around with security guard accompaniment.

Wanzhou’s arrest in December 2018 was quickly followed by the arrest of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, held in Chinese jails with limited access to contact from diplomatic levels or family.

Wanzhou’s extradition hearings are expected to continue through mid-May.

Some Canadian extradition cases have lasted as long as a decade.

