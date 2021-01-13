Loading articles...

Grains higher, livestock lower

Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 10 cents at $6.6350 a bushel; Mar. corn advanced 33.25 cents at $5.2875 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 7 cent at $3.6250 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 32.75 cents at $13.8650 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle eas off .80 cent at $1.1172 a pound; Jan.feeder cattle lost 1.30 cents at $1.3310 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 1.17 cents at .6730 cents a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB QEW app. Trafalgar. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:02 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Some fog, some flurries and some freezing drizzle all possible this morning. Freezing Drizz…
Latest Weather
Read more