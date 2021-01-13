Loading articles...

Federal agency approves pipeline path through forest

Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 12:44 pm EST

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Forest Service has approved the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s proposed route through part of the Jefferson National Forest in West Virginia and Virginia.

The decision this week came after an environmental impact statement from the Forest Service last month supported plans to construct the 42-inch pipeline across 3.5 miles of forest in Monroe County in West Virginia and Giles and Montgomery counties in Virginia, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The decision on Monday prompted another legal challenge from several conservation groups, which also sued after the Forest Service approved the pipeline’s pathway in 2017. An appeals court vacated the agency’s decision.

The proposed route for the pipeline also has to be reviewed by the Bureau of Land Management and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 ramp to Brock Rd. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:02 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Some fog, some flurries and some freezing drizzle all possible this morning. Freezing Drizz…
Latest Weather
Read more