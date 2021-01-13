Loading articles...

Correction: NerdWallet-Liz Weston-2021 Money Resolutions

Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 9:28 am EST

FILE - This undated file photo provided by NerdWallet shows Liz Weston, a columnist for personal finance website NerdWallet.com. (NerdWallet via AP, File)

In a story January 4, 2021, about personal money resolutions, The Associated Press — in an article supplied by the personal finance website NerdWallet — erroneously reported some requirements for direct contributions to a Roth IRA. The ability to contribute ends at modified adjusted gross income of $140,000 for singles and $208,000 for married filing jointly, rather than starts to phase out at those amounts.

Liz Weston Of Nerdwallet, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 410 south of Queen - the right lane is blocked with a collision. #SB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:02 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Some fog, some flurries and some freezing drizzle all possible this morning. Freezing Drizz…
Latest Weather
Read more