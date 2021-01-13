Correction: NerdWallet-Liz Weston-2021 Money Resolutions

In a story January 4, 2021, about personal money resolutions, The Associated Press — in an article supplied by the personal finance website NerdWallet — erroneously reported some requirements for direct contributions to a Roth IRA. The ability to contribute ends at modified adjusted gross income of $140,000 for singles and $208,000 for married filing jointly, rather than starts to phase out at those amounts.

Liz Weston Of Nerdwallet, The Associated Press