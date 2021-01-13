Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China's 2020 auto sales fall, then recover amid coronavirus
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 13, 2021 8:02 am EST
Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 8:14 am EST
In this Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, a visitor wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks among vehicles from Nissan at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China, in Beijing. China's sales of SUVs, minivans, and sedans fell 6% last year compared with 2019 after demand plunged due to the coronavirus and rebounded in the second half. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
BEIJING — China’s sales of SUVs, minivans and sedans fell 6% last year compared with 2019 after demand in the industry’s biggest global market first plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic and then rebounded in the second half, an industry group reported Wednesday.
In December, sales rose 7.2% over a year earlier to 2.4 million, down from November’s 11.6% growth, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Sales of trucks and buses rose 2.4% to 456,000.
For the full year, auto sales declined to 20.2 million. Sales of commercial vehicles rose 18.7% to 5.1 million.