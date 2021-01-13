Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Bausch Health says revenue for full year to outperform guidance of $7.8B to $8B
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 13, 2021 7:50 am EST
Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 7:58 am EST
LAVAL, Que. — Bausch Health Companies Inc. says it expects its revenue for 2020 to top its guidance for the year, following a strong finish.
The company says it expects its revenue to total more than US$2.2 billion for its fourth quarter.
It also says revenue for its full year is expected to beat its guidance for between US$7.8 billion and US$8 billion.
Bausch Health made the comments ahead of a presentation at an investor conference.
The company expects to release its full financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year next month.
Analysts on average had expected US$2.1 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter and US$7.9 billion for the full year, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:BHC)
The Canadian Press
