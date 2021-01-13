Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Alberta surgeon who hung a noose in a hospital found guilty of unprofessional conduct
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 13, 2021 3:48 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 3:58 pm EST
GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — A surgeon in northwestern Alberta has been found guilty of unprofessional conduct for hanging a rope in the shape of a noose on an operating room door.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta says that Dr. Wynand Wessels acted with the intention of sending a message that could be interpreted as “intimidating or threatening.”
But the decision by a college hearing tribunal says there was not enough evidence to show that Wessels was motivated by racism.
The rope was put up on a door leading to an operating room at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie, Alta., on June 24, 2016.
A hearing into the incident was told Dr. Wessels grew up in South Africa during Apartheid and liked making knots.
Wessels suggested the gesture was about team-building and was not directed at any person but the decision says it was seen as violent and racist by many colleagues.
The college says sanctions will be determined at a later hearing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.
The Canadian Press
