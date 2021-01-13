Loading articles...

Alberta surgeon who hung a noose in a hospital found guilty of unprofessional conduct

Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 3:58 pm EST

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — A surgeon in northwestern Alberta has been found guilty of unprofessional conduct for hanging a rope in the shape of a noose on an operating room door. 

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta says that Dr. Wynand Wessels acted with the intention of sending a message that could be interpreted as “intimidating or threatening.”

But the decision by a college hearing tribunal says there was not enough evidence to show that Wessels was motivated by racism. 

The rope was put up on a door leading to an operating room at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grande Prairie, Alta., on June 24, 2016. 

A hearing into the incident was told Dr. Wessels grew up in South Africa during Apartheid and liked making knots.

Wessels suggested the gesture was about team-building and was not directed at any person but the decision says it was seen as violent and racist by many colleagues.

The college says sanctions will be determined at a later hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
UPDATE: Niagara-bound QEW past Eastport - left lane closed for a police investigation, traffic is jammed solid from…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:02 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Some fog, some flurries and some freezing drizzle all possible this morning. Freezing Drizz…
Latest Weather
Read more