A chance to win: Nunavut community holds raffle for those getting COVID vaccinations

Last Updated Jan 13, 2021 at 3:28 pm EST

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. In a bid to control COVID-19, the federal government plans to make free vaccines available to everyone who lives in Canada over the course of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool

ARVIAT, Nunavut — The Nunavut community hit hardest by COVID-19 is offering cash prizes for people who get vaccinated. 

Arviat, a community of about 1,800 people on the western shore of Hudson Bay, had 222 of the territory’s 266 COVID-19 cases. 

The hamlet’s office says anyone who gets a shot can have their name entered to win one of five cash prizes of $2,000 each.

A draw is to be held next week over the local radio station. 

Arviat is one of the first of Nunavut’s 25 communities to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine, with a community-wide clinic taking place starting Thursday.

Clinics are also taking place this week in Igloolik, Gjoa Haven and Cambridge Bay. 

To date, about 400 people in Nunavut have received first doses of the Moderna vaccine. 

There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press

