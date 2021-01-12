Loading articles...

US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose

Last Updated Jan 12, 2021 at 7:44 am EST

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people older than 65 and others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, The Associated Press has learned.

The Centers for Disease Control is expected to recommend opening up vaccines to everyone older than 65 and to get the vaccines to more people by not holding back the second vaccine dose. That’s according to a Trump administration official familiar with the decision, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement.

States determine who should get the vaccine based on CDC guidelines.

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: NB DVP north of Don Mills - the right lane has reopened, but now there are problems in the left lane. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
Heads up for very light flurries or freezing drizzle in parts of the GTA this Tuesday morning (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more