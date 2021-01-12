Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police charge Markham music teacher over alleged historic sex assaults
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jan 12, 2021 3:05 pm EST
Wong, 48, is facing multiple charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference with a person under 16. York police
Police have charged a Toronto-area violin teacher over alleged historical sex assaults against a child.
York Regional Police say they arrested 48-year-old Angus Wong of Markham, Ont., on Jan. 7, after an investigation began last month when a female came forward.
Police say the female alleges the assaults happened during lessons at her violin teacher’s home between 2008 and 2016 beginning when she was eight years old.
Wong is facing multiple charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and sexual interference with a person under 16.
Police say he has lived in Markham, Toronto, and London, Ont., over the last few decades.
Investigators say there may be more victims and they are encouraging anyone who feels they may have been sexually assaulted to report the incident if it is safe to do so.
