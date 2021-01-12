Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Finch and Kipling

Last Updated Jan 12, 2021 at 7:42 pm EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A pedestrian is being rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Finch and Kipling Avenues.

Police were called to the intersection just after 7 p.m.

The person was found unresponsive and is being taken to hospital by emergency run.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

More to come

