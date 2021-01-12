Loading articles...

Paris opens inquiry into disappearance of Senegalese student

Last Updated Jan 12, 2021 at 7:58 am EST

Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that it had opened an “worrying disappearance” inquiry into a Senegalese student, who reportedly vanished on Jan. 4.

The disappearance of Diary Sow, 20, has caused ripples in her home country. There has been a vocal social media campaign to find their “little sister.”

French media report that Senegalese President Macky Sall has asked his diplomatic service to take all necessary steps to find their compatriot quickly.

Sow was in her second year of science classes at the prestigious Louis-le-Grand High School in the 5th arrondissement of Paris.

The Associated Press

