Ontario to announce tougher lockdown measures, limit retail hours

The provincial government is getting set to announce additional lockdown measures in the wake of new COVID-19 modelling data released on Tuesday.

Sources have confirmed to 680 NEWS that Premier Doug Ford will announce that retailers who have been deemed essential will see their hours restricted between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., though retailers that sell groceries and pharmacies will be exempt to the hourly restrictions.

The measure is one of a number of new lockdown restrictions the cabinet has approved. The Premier met with his cabinet for several hours on Monday night and again briefly Tuesday morning.

Ford confirmed on Monday that new measures would be coming but did say that a province-wide curfew will not be happening.

Ontario’s associate medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe echoed the Premier, confirming on Monday that an overnight curfew is not among the many health and safety measures being considered by the provincial government.

“We have looked, certainly, at the measures put in place in other jurisdictions, other countries, and curfews have been put in place with multiple other measures,” Yaffe said.

The new measures are expected to focus on workplaces, an area that Yaffe says has become a growing source of infection.

“Places where people may be congregating during a break time,” said Yaffe. “They’re having coffee, they’re obviously not wearing a mask.”

On Monday, John Tory said he would like to see the return of the full lockdown that was imposed in the spring, saying there are businesses open today that were shut down during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Ford offered an ominous clue about what Ontarians can expect from the projections, saying “you will fall off your chair” when the new data is released and warned of “turbulent waters” over the next several months.

The new modelling shows that Ontario’s long-term care sector continues to be devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and ICU occupancy is increasing with “real consequences for health.”