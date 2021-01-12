Ontario reports less than 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including eight new cases of the variant first detected in the U.K.

The province is also reporting 41 new deaths, up from 29 a day ago. The provincial death toll surpassed the 5,000 mark on Monday.

Locally, there are 837 new cases in Toronto, 545 in Peel, 249 in York Region and 246 in Niagara.

The daily cases marks a sharp decrease from the 3,338 reported on Monday and comes with a similar number of completed tests. Over 44,800 tests were completed compared to over 46,400 on Monday.

The test positivity rate is 7.8 per cent.

The province reports fewer than 3,000 cases for the first since Jan. 3. Tuesday’s number is the lowest since the 2,476 new cases on New Year’s Day.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases drops to 3,523. It’s the first time that number has decreased since Dec. 28.

The province administered an additional 11,448 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The total doses in the province now sit at 133,553 with total vaccinations at 6,046.

There is now a total of 222,023 confirmed cases in the province since the onset of the pandemic with 5,053 deaths. Of the confirmed cases 30,141 are active and 186,829 have been resolved.

More details to come.