Most Canadians would get vaccinated ASAP, Ontarians most dissatisfied with rollout

The number of Canadians willing to roll up their sleeves has seen a surge in the last month.

A new Angus Reid poll finds six in 10 residents now say they will be willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available. A number that is up 12 per cent since early December.

The willingness to get inoculated has been on a steady incline since September when less than 40 per cent said they would get the shot right away.

Those 65 and older are the most willing to get the hab. Among that age group 73 per cent say they would get the vaccine right away.

Less than 10 per cent of Canadians continue to say they will not get vaccinated at all, including 8 per cent of Ontarians. Among the 88 per cent who plan to get vaccinated about one-in-five say they are more confident than anxious about getting the shot.

Residents appear willing to get the shot in a variety of settings, though medical sites appear preferential compared to non-conventional sites like a workplace or shopping mall.

Ninety per cent would be comfortable at a clinic or doctor’s office, 78 per cent at a pharmacy and 66 per cent at a hospital. Only 43 per cent would be comfortable getting the vaccine at work, just over half (54 per cent) would be comfortable receiving the shot at home.

The confidence in the vaccine is significantly lower in Alberta and Saskatchewan where 20 per cent of residents say they will not be getting vaccinated at any point. Less than half of Albertans (47 per cent) still say they would not get vaccinated right away.

Most Canadians expect to have the vaccine available to them in the next four to nine months. Only 16 per cent believe they will be vaccinated by the end of the spring though about one-in-four aged 65 and older say they will be vaccinated by then.

While confidence in the vaccine is growing, impatience with the vaccine rollout remains for many. When judging the distribution of vaccines provincially, residents of Ontario are the most dissastisfied with their provincial governments job so far.

Over half of Ontarians say that the Ford government is doing a bad job when it pertains to vaccines. Manitoba is the only other province over 50 per cent.

In Quebec, 56 per cent of residents say their provincial government is doing a good job at the vaccine rollout.