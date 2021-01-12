Loading articles...

Late night hosts take aim at possible Trump impeachment

FILE- In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center Oceanfront in Wildwood, N.J. The House is proceeding with legislation to impeach Trump, warning that he is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice-president and the Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority force him out, warning that Trump is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

The push to impeach the 45th U.S. president for the second time remained the number one topic for the countries late night shows.

The late night hosts had a whole weekend of material to get through on Monday night and they did not hold back.

Jimmy Kimmel

Seth Myers

Stephen Colbert

