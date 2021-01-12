Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Late night hosts take aim at possible Trump impeachment
by News Staff
Posted Jan 12, 2021 7:52 am EST
FILE- In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Wildwoods Convention Center Oceanfront in Wildwood, N.J. The House is proceeding with legislation to impeach Trump, warning that he is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump as she pushes the vice-president and the Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority force him out, warning that Trump is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.
The push to impeach the 45th U.S. president for the second time remained the number one topic for the countries late night shows.
The late night hosts had a whole weekend of material to get through on Monday night and they did not hold back.