Hamilton police charge 'Hugs Over Masks' protest organizers in two separate events

Hamilton police have charged two organizers of an anti-mask protest group for holding events that violated public health rules.

The events put on by ‘Hugs Over Masks’ were held on January 3 and January 10.

Police say 40 people attended the first event, and 60 attended the second.

A 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman are facing charges under the Reopening Ontario Act that carry a minimum fine of 10-thousand dollars if convicted.

Current provincial restrictions limit gatherings to a maximum of 10 people outdoors but that will change come Thursday, when the latest round of lockdown measures go into effect.

