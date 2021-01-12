Loading articles...

Hamilton police charge 'Hugs Over Masks' protest organizers in two separate events

Last Updated Jan 12, 2021 at 3:30 pm EST

Undated photo of a Hamilton police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice

Hamilton police have charged two organizers of an anti-mask protest group for holding events that violated public health rules.

The events put on by ‘Hugs Over Masks’ were held on January 3 and January 10.

Police say 40 people attended the first event, and 60 attended the second.

A 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman are facing charges under the Reopening Ontario Act that carry a minimum fine of 10-thousand dollars if convicted.

Current provincial restrictions limit gatherings to a maximum of 10 people outdoors but that will change come Thursday, when the latest round of lockdown measures go into effect.

With files from The Canadian Press

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB QEW app. the 403. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:17 PM
For some positive news... #Toronto gained 1 minute and 32 seconds of daylight today
Latest Weather
Read more