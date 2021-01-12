Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Chuck Norris manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot
by Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
Posted Jan 12, 2021 4:19 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 12, 2021 at 4:39 pm EST
US actor and martial artist Chuck Norris arrives for a press conference on the 15th Shoe Box fundraising event at the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus in Budapest, Hungary, 26 November 2018. EPA/Tamas Kovacs HUNGARY OUT
Chuck Norris’ manager says the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was not present at last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online.
“This is not Chuck Norris,” Norris manager Erik Kritzer told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
“Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family,” Kritzer said. He acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but “Chuck is much more handsome.”
“Walker, Texas Ranger,” in which Norris played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker, ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001. In 2016, he announced his support for President Donald Trump.
