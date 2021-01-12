1 male injured, 1 in custody after stabbing at Ajax home

One male suffered serious injuries after a stabbing at an Ajax home on Tuesday evening.

Durham police were called to the area of Delaney Drive and Westney Road North around 8:40 p.m.

Police say an altercation took place between two males. One of them was found inside the home with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The second male was taken into custody.

Police say the victim and suspect are known to each other and this was an isolated incident.

No further details about their ages or relationship was released.