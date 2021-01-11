When can you expect your COVID-19 shot? A new online tool helps give you the answer

A new online tool offers a prediction for when you can expect to receive you COVID-19 vaccine.

The calculator was created by a University of Guelph graduate with the help of a U.K. physicist.

It uses factor such as a person’s age, job, location, and exposure to vulnerable people to come up with an estimated date range for when a Canadian might be rolling up their sleeve.

It’s creator, Jasmine Mah, tells the Toronto Star, she hopes the tool will help people realize that we still have a long way to go in the pandemic and to not let their guard down too early.