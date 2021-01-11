Loading articles...

When can you expect your COVID-19 shot? A new online tool helps give you the answer

Last Updated Jan 11, 2021 at 6:23 am EST

A healthcare worker is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A new online tool offers a prediction for when you can expect to receive you COVID-19 vaccine.

The calculator was created by a University of Guelph graduate with the help of a U.K. physicist.

It uses factor such as a person’s age, job, location, and exposure to vulnerable people to come up with an estimated date range for when a Canadian might be rolling up their sleeve.

It’s creator, Jasmine Mah, tells the Toronto Star, she hopes the tool will help people realize that we still have a long way to go in the pandemic and to not let their guard down too early.

Vaccine Queue Calculator for Canada

