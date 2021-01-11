Loading articles...

U.S. State Department website briefly changed to say Trump, Pence term ends Monday

Last Updated Jan 11, 2021 at 4:34 pm EST

President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room in the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Washington as Vice President Mike Pence looks on. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

If you happened to check the U.S. State Department’s website prior to around 3 p.m., you may have been surprised to see President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s terms were set to expire around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

For a short while, Trump’s biography on the the official government website stated “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00.”

A screen shot of the U.S. State Department page that stated President Donald Trump’s term “ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00.”

Likewise, Pence’s stated “Michael R. Pence’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:44:18.”

Shortly after 3 p.m. the website went offline, citing technical difficulties.

A screen shot of the U.S. State Department page that stated Vice President Mike Pence’s term “ended on 2021-01-11 19:44:18.”

It is unclear how long the website displayed the term-end times and who may have been responsible for the change.

Both Trump and Pence have 9 days left in their first and only term. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to be sworn in on Jan. 21.

CityNews reached out to the U.S. State Department and is awaiting a response.
