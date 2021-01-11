Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
U.S. State Department website briefly changed to say Trump, Pence term ends Monday
by News Staff
Posted Jan 11, 2021 4:19 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 11, 2021 at 4:34 pm EST
President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room in the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Washington as Vice President Mike Pence looks on. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
If you happened to check the U.S. State Department’s website prior to around 3 p.m., you may have been surprised to see President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s terms were set to expire around 7:45 p.m. Monday.
For a short while, Trump’s biography on the the official government website stated “Donald J. Trump’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:49:00.”
Likewise, Pence’s stated “Michael R. Pence’s term ended on 2021-01-11 19:44:18.”
Shortly after 3 p.m. the website went offline, citing technical difficulties.
It is unclear how long the website displayed the term-end times and who may have been responsible for the change.
Both Trump and Pence have 9 days left in their first and only term. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to be sworn in on Jan. 21.
CityNews reached out to the U.S. State Department and is awaiting a response.