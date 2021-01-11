Loading articles...

Trump issues emergency declaration for Washington ahead of Biden inauguration

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump is issuing an emergency declaration for Washington D.C. amid growing concern among local and federal authorities about violence in the leadup to and during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

The declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to co-ordinate with local authorities as needed.

The declaration from Trump comes five days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building as Congress began formally counting the Electoral College votes to certify his defeat to Biden. Five people died.

Trump has spent months complaining that he was cheated out of an election victory by widespread voter fraud, which election officials say does not exist.

Earlier Monday, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged people to stay away from inaugural events because of “last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic.”

Trump’s emergency declaration is in effect from Monday through Jan. 24.

