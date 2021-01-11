The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Monday Jan. 11, 2021.

There are 660,289 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 660,289 confirmed cases (84,567 active, 558,772 resolved, 16,950 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 7,817 new cases Sunday from 74,131 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 224.98 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 56,775 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 8,111.

There were 117 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 1,085 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 155. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.41 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.09 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,584,109 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 393 confirmed cases (eight active, 381 resolved, four deaths).

There was one new case Sunday from 152 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.66 per cent. The rate of active cases is 1.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been three new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 74,689 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 102 confirmed cases (eight active, 94 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday from 152 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 83,106 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,528 confirmed cases (28 active, 1,435 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday from 900 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 2.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 27 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 187,035 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 779 confirmed cases (185 active, 585 resolved, nine deaths).

There were 14 new cases Sunday from 1,001 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 23.81 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 161 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 23.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 121,496 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 228,821 confirmed cases (24,472 active, 195,663 resolved, 8,686 deaths).

There were 2,588 new cases Sunday from 10,312 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 25 per cent. The rate of active cases is 288.42 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 18,517 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,645.

There were 39 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 339 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 48. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.57 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 102.37 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,596,108 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 215,782 confirmed cases (30,079 active, 180,720 resolved, 4,983 deaths).

There were 3,945 new cases Sunday from 60,270 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 6.5 per cent. The rate of active cases is 206.49 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 24,820 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,546.

There were 61 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 333 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 48. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.33 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.21 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,223,608 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 26,317 confirmed cases (4,729 active, 20,850 resolved, 738 deaths).

There were 151 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 345.32 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,191 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 170.

There were five new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 55 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.57 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 53.89 per 100,000 people.

There have been 424,107 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 18,110 confirmed cases (3,493 active, 14,426 resolved, 191 deaths).

There were 307 new cases Sunday from 1,344 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 23 per cent. The rate of active cases is 297.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,029 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 290.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 33 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.4 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 16.26 per 100,000 people.

There have been 313,181 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 111,452 confirmed cases (14,116 active, 96,052 resolved, 1,284 deaths).

There were 811 new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 322.92 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,045 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,006.

There were 12 new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 238 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 34. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.78 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.37 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 56,632 confirmed cases (7,439 active, 48,205 resolved, 988 deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 146.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,970 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 424.

There were zero new reported deaths Sunday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 87 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 19.48 per 100,000 people.

There have been 993,289 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (10 active, 59 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. The rate of active cases is 24.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,079 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 24 confirmed cases (zero active, 24 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,083 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 266 confirmed cases (zero active, 265 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Sunday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.58 per 100,000 people.

There have been 5,954 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Jan. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press