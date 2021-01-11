The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday Jan. 11, 2021.

There are 668,181 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 668,181 confirmed cases (82,522 active, 568,573 resolved, 17,086 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 6,847 new cases Monday from 62,049 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 219.54 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 56,759 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 8,108.

There were 119 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 1,012 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 145. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.38 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 45.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,646,158 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 393 confirmed cases (eight active, 381 resolved, four deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday from 183 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 1.53 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.

There have been 74,872 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 102 confirmed cases (eight active, 94 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday from 376 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.1 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 83,482 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 1,533 confirmed cases (26 active, 1,442 resolved, 65 deaths).

There were five new cases Monday from 1,634 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.31 per cent. The rate of active cases is 2.68 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 28 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is four.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.

There have been 188,669 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 800 confirmed cases (205 active, 586 resolved, nine deaths).

There were 21 new cases Monday from 820 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 2.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 26.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 165 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 24.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 122,316 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 230,690 confirmed cases (24,015 active, 197,938 resolved, 8,737 deaths).

There were 1,869 new cases Monday from 7,633 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 24 per cent. The rate of active cases is 283.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 17,840 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 2,549.

There were 51 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 358 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 51. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.6 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 102.97 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,603,741 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 219,120 confirmed cases (30,632 active, 183,476 resolved, 5,012 deaths).

There were 3,338 new cases Monday from 44,886 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 210.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 24,888 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,555.

There were 29 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 333 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 48. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.33 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.41 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,268,494 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 26,450 confirmed cases (3,414 active, 22,295 resolved, 741 deaths).

There were 133 new cases Monday from 5,028 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 2.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 249.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,206 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 172.

There were three new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 53 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is eight. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.55 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 54.11 per 100,000 people.

There have been 429,135 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 18,522 confirmed cases (3,735 active, 14,588 resolved, 199 deaths).

There were 412 new cases Monday from 1,233 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 33 per cent. The rate of active cases is 318.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,157 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 308.

There were eight new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 39 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is six. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.47 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 16.94 per 100,000 people.

There have been 314,414 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 112,091 confirmed cases (13,917 active, 96,867 resolved, 1,307 deaths).

There were 639 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 318.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,556 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 937.

There were 23 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 165 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 24. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.54 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.9 per 100,000 people.

There have been 1,547,298 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 58,107 confirmed cases (6,556 active, 50,541 resolved, 1,010 deaths).

There were 430 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 129.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,906 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 558.

There were five new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 64 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 19.92 per 100,000 people.

There have been 993,289 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (six active, 63 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday from 27 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 14.69 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,106 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 24 confirmed cases (zero active, 24 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday from 68 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,151 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 266 confirmed cases (zero active, 265 resolved, one deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday from 161 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.58 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,115 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Jan. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press