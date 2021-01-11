Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Southwest flight diverted after suspicious note found
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 11, 2021 8:38 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 11, 2021 at 8:44 pm EST
BALTIMORE — A Southwest Airlines flight arriving from Phoenix was taken to a remote area of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday after the crew discovered a threatening note, authorities said.
Airport spokesman Jonathan King said Southwest Flight 2104 arrived around 5:15 p.m. before it was taken to the remote location.
According to the statement from Southwest, the 95 passengers and six crewmembers on board the Boeing 737-800 were taken to the terminal by bus. The aircraft has a capacity of 175.
The statement didn’t say what the note contained or where on the plane the note was found. A spokeswoman for Southwest said authorities cleared the aircraft and the passengers were allowed to claim their luggage.
The Associated Press
