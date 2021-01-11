Oakville mayor resigns from Halton Police Board following police chief's holiday vacation to Florida

Oakville’s mayor has resigned from Halton’s police board days after he publicly defended his decision that gave police chief Stephen Tanner the green light to travel to Florida amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rob Burton issued a statement on Monday in which he said he deeply regrets his response after Tanner’s ill-timed trip became exposed to the public.

“I am resigning now as a member of the Halton Police Board, deeply regretful for my response to the chief’s proposed trip, proud of what we have accomplished in my years as chair, and hopeful for the continued nation-leading success of the HRPS and its Board,” Burton said.

“I regret sincerely that I focussed at the time on the ways the chief’s trip qualified as essential travel. I should have recommended against it because it could generate public concern about me not setting a higher example than the rules and guidelines actually called for.”

Tanner issued a statement on Friday, acknowledging he did in fact travel to Florida at the end of December with “the knowledge and support of the Halton Police Board Chair.”

Halton’s police chief went on to apologize to the force after Det. Const. Michael Tidball recently died following an acute medical episode he suffered during an investigation.

In a statement that same day, Burton admitted that he gave Tanner his full support prior to his departure, saying he had “no objection” and that “Chief Tanner continues to have my full confidence.”

Tanner is one of the latest public figures whose international travel has drawn heavy criticism.

The CEO of a hospital network in London, Ont., was ousted from his post on Monday after concerns were raised about his international travel during the pandemic.

Rod Phillips – Ontario’s former finance minister – resigned from his post two weeks ago after it was revealed he travelled to St. Barts for a December vacation.