Porter Airlines delays service restart, eyes March 29 as tentative date

Porter Airlines has once more delayed its plans to restart flights, setting March 29 as a new tentative date, just over a year since it first suspended operations.

The regional airline said in November that it expected to restart flights on Feb. 11, but revised those plans in light of a continued surge in COVID-19 cases and new public health measures.

NEW – Porter Airlines pushes back its return to service to March 29th, it will mean all Porter flights will have been grounded for more than a year. pic.twitter.com/vGmAsMak7q — Richard Southern (@richard680news) January 11, 2021

Porter’s announcement comes after Ottawa implemented a new requirement that international travellers provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival.

Last week, the Ford government launched a voluntary, free testing pilot for international travellers returning to Ontario to quickly identify a positive or negative case and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Porter suspended operations on March 21, 2020, due to the pandemic.

Michael Deluce, Porter’s president and CEO, said in a statement that the introduction of the vaccine has given the airline more confidence about setting a date in the near-term than at any point since the pandemic began.

Deluce added that the airline needs more time to assess the COVID-19 vaccine’s effect on travel and expects to issue another update on its operations this winter.

With files from The Canadian Press