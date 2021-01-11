Loading articles...

Porter Airlines delays service restart, eyes March 29 as tentative date

A Porter airlines flight makes its final approach as it lands at the airport, Tuesday July 2, 2019 in Ottawa. Porter Airlines is extending its suspension of all flights until Oct. 7, the third such delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Porter Airlines has once more delayed its plans to restart flights, setting March 29 as a new tentative date, just over a year since it first suspended operations.

The regional airline said in November that it expected to restart flights on Feb. 11, but revised those plans in light of a continued surge in COVID-19 cases and new public health measures.

Porter’s announcement comes after Ottawa implemented a new requirement that international travellers provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival.

Last week, the Ford government launched a voluntary, free testing pilot for international travellers returning to Ontario to quickly identify a positive or negative case and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Porter suspended operations on March 21, 2020, due to the pandemic.

Michael Deluce, Porter’s president and CEO, said in a statement that the introduction of the vaccine has given the airline more confidence about setting a date in the near-term than at any point since the pandemic began.

Deluce added that the airline needs more time to assess the COVID-19 vaccine’s effect on travel and expects to issue another update on its operations this winter.

With files from The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: NB 400 north of Hwy 9 - two left lanes remain closed for collision cleanup. All lanes reopened SB 400 app. Hwy 9. #NB400 #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:30 AM
Relatively mild temperatures for us today but not as mild as it was last year on this date. On Jan.11 2020, we had…
Latest Weather
Read more