Porter Airlines delays service restart, eyes March 29 as tentative date
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Jan 11, 2021 12:00 pm EST
A Porter airlines flight makes its final approach as it lands at the airport, Tuesday July 2, 2019 in Ottawa. Porter Airlines is extending its suspension of all flights until Oct. 7, the third such delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Porter Airlines has once more delayed its plans to restart flights, setting March 29 as a new tentative date, just over a year since it first suspended operations.
Porter’s announcement comes after Ottawa implemented a new requirement that international travellers provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival.
Last week, the Ford government launched a voluntary, free testing pilot for international travellers returning to Ontario to quickly identify a positive or negative case and stop the spread of COVID-19.
Porter suspended operations on March 21, 2020, due to the pandemic.
Michael Deluce, Porter’s president and CEO, said in a statement that the introduction of the vaccine has given the airline more confidence about setting a date in the near-term than at any point since the pandemic began.
Deluce added that the airline needs more time to assess the COVID-19 vaccine’s effect on travel and expects to issue another update on its operations this winter.